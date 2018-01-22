Mike Sonko forms City Hall wing to curb mugging

Thuggery in the City has been on the rise

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has formed an anti-mugging squad following increased insecurity within the capital’s Central Business District.

According to the county boss, the detectives will work closely with Kenya Police to restore sanity in the streets of Nairobi.

“After receiving several cases of insecurity within some section of Nairobi CBD my office today formed anti-mugging squad detectives,” Governor Sonko said on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

He went on to add that intelligence reports indicated that some politicians and business people were behind the syndicate.

Sonko reckons that politicians and business tycoons fund the uncouth youth to terrorise city residents.

“We have also received intelligence report that some politicians and business people are funding youths to terrorize people,” he said promising that arrests of those involved in the syndicate will be made soon.

“We are on lookout and several arrests will be made forthwith.” He added.

The move by Sonko to form the anti-mugging squad is seen as a response to a public outcry following incidents of robberies carried out in broad daylight within the CBD.

The gangs are said to target ladies mostly, taking their jewelry including earrings and also expensive weaves from their heads.

Cases have been reported along Tom Mboya street outside Tuskys Supermarket while other victims have narrated how they were mugged while walking between buses in CBD and also during visits to the ATMs.