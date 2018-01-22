Aukot spoils Mrs Nyenze’s victory party after unleashing strong opponent

The official Opposition leader is positive his candidate will win Kitui West seat

Kenyans on Twitter have ganged up against Former Presidential candidate Ekuru after critiquing the candidature of one Edith Nyenze who won the Wiper candidature for the forthcoming Kitui West parliamentary by-election.

The online brawl started after Aukot responded to a tweet by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo who had insinuated that Mrs Nyenze may win the seat unopposed.

‘Edith Vethi Nyenze will most likely be unopposed for the seat of Kitui west Constituency,’ Mr Mutula had tweeted.

But the the Thirdway Alliance leader who finished second in the October 26 repeat presidential election after NASA candidate Raila Odinga withdrew from the race, said his party’s candidate, Dennis Muli Mulwa, will be the next area MP.

Mrs Nyenze is the widow of the late Francis Nyenze who succumbed to colon cancer in December last year after battling the disease for years, leaving the seat vacant.

According to Aukot though, it was wrong for Mrs Nyenze to succeed her husband saying politics of inheritance must come to an end.

Aukot’s tweet caused an uproar amongst Twitter users most of whom thought the Thirdway Alliance having a candidate in the poll was comical.

Nyenze beat her sole rival in the Wiper Party primaries to scoop the party’s ticket which almost assures her of the win considering the area is a Wiper stronghold.

Jubilee party will not field a candidate in the race and has already declared its support for Mrs Nyenze.