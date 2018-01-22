Aukot spoils Mrs Nyenze’s victory party after unleashing strong opponent

The official Opposition leader is positive his candidate will win Kitui West seat

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Edith Vethi_Nyenze wife
Francis Nyenze’s widow Edith Vethi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter have ganged up against Former Presidential candidate Ekuru after critiquing the candidature of one Edith Nyenze who won the Wiper candidature for the forthcoming Kitui West parliamentary by-election.

The online brawl started after Aukot responded to a tweet by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo who had insinuated that Mrs Nyenze may win the seat unopposed.

Ekuru Aukot
Third Way Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot. He says the party’s candidate will win the Kitui West parliamentary by-election. PHOTO: NMG

‘Edith Vethi Nyenze will most likely be unopposed for the seat of Kitui west Constituency,’ Mr Mutula had tweeted.

READ:  Marsabit MPs bash Uhuru for nominating corrupt ex governor to Cabinet

But the the Thirdway Alliance leader who finished second in the October 26 repeat presidential election after NASA candidate Raila Odinga withdrew from the race, said his party’s candidate, Dennis Muli Mulwa, will be the next area MP.

Mrs Nyenze is the widow of the late Francis Nyenze who succumbed to colon cancer in December last year after battling the disease for years, leaving the seat vacant.

READ:  Drama as court summons IG Boinnet

According to Aukot though, it was wrong for Mrs Nyenze to succeed her husband saying politics of inheritance must come to an end.

Aukot’s tweet caused an uproar amongst Twitter users most of whom thought the Thirdway Alliance having a candidate in the poll was comical.

Nyenze beat her sole rival in the Wiper Party primaries to scoop the party’s ticket which almost assures her of the win considering the area is a Wiper stronghold.

READ:  Reprieve as court allows PSV night travel

Jubilee party will not field a candidate in the race and has already declared its support for Mrs Nyenze.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR