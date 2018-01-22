Sossion hits back at Matiang’i after sacking

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Nominated, Wilson Sossion, has reacted after the Teachers’ Service Commission sacked him as a tutor.

The Nominated MP however said the union cannot purport to have sacked him when he is not a member of the commission.

“I have not been sacked, I left in 2001. I am not an employee of the TSC. Labour CS Phyllis Kandie tried it and failed,” Mr Sossion said.

According to the legislator, the only thing he is currently receiving is a pension and nothing more.

TSC boss Nancy Macharia sent the MP a termination letter indicating his name had been scrapped from the commission’s payroll meaning Sossion will no longer be recognised as a public school teacher.

Others who received the sack included his Emuhaya counterpart and Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba and Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui, who also serves as Kuppet’s assistant treasurer.

In a sacking letter authored by Ms Macharia and signed by JM Maundu on January 15, Sossion ought to have officially resigned after he accepted his nomination to Parliament.

“Regulation 187 ( 1 ) and ( 2 ) of the Code of Regulations for Teachers requires teachers released to trade unions to resign or retire from service once they opt to vie for political office,” read part of the letter.

“It has been noted you were nominated as a MP yet the commission has not received your resignation or retirement letter”. Ms Macharia added.

She noted in the communication that TSC had terminated Sossion’s services as a teacher with effect from January 15, 2018 saying the commission took the move after Sossion defied a termination from the teaching service notice sent to him on December 14, 2017.

In a quick rejoinder however, Sossion said union leaders are normally released by the commission but retain their pension and, if they so wish to go back to teaching, can do so.

“I will continue to serve the union. This is politics. Knut is not a department of TSC,” Sossion said.