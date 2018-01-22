Migori man chops off wife’s hands

The woman overstayed at her relative's after a funeral delayed

A mother of nine is recuperating at a hospital in Migori town after her husband reportedly chopped off her hands because she overstayed at a kin’s funeral.

The 50-yaer-old said her husband attacked her on the night of Thursday, January 18.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the man dismembered her left hand with a machete and left the right one hanging after she delayed returning home from a funeral.

The victim narrated how her husband also slashed her face and threw a spear at her as she tried to run from he odeal.

According to the woman, she went for a funeral on Monday at the home of one of her in-laws, thinking that the burial would take place on that day but said it delayed until two days later.

“When I came back home on Thursday evening he was not in. I prepared for the evening but when he came, he just attacked me. He beat me and cut me repeatedly with the machete, threatening to kill me,” the Standard quoted the woman who spoke from her hospital bed.

She said her husband, his brother, and other family members left her to bleed and that it took the intervention of distant relatives to rush her to Ombo hospital in Migori town.

“They refused to report the matter to the police. I passed out and gained consciousness at the hospital after my nephew brought me here,” she said.

The unidentified woman is appealing for justice saying no action had been taken against her husband by authorities.

When reached for comment, Migori police commander, Joseph Nthenge, said the matter had not been reported to any police station.

“We cannot investigate a case when there are no complainants. The family has decided to keep it covered but we will ensure justice prevails,” the police boss noted.