Rift Valley leaders accuse Moi of plotting DP Ruto’s downfall

Governors and Members of Parliament from the Rift Valley region have ganged up against Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, accusing him of scheming to dent Deputy President William Ruto’s ambitions to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday, January 20 during the funeral ceremony of Anna Muge, mother of Kenya Medical Training College director Peter Tum, the leaders claimed the son of Kenya’s second president was working in cahoots with rebel Jubilee MPs to make sure that DP Ruto does not ascend to power in 2022.

At the forefront of the accusations was Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago who publicly told off the Baringo Senator and asked him to stop undermining Ruto’s presidential bid.

Echoing his sentiments was his Nandi county counterpart Stephen Sang’ as well as MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Julius Melly (Tinderet), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Aldai’s Cornel Serem.

The leaders said Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, Moiben MP Silas Tiren and their Marakwet East counterpart Bowen Kangogo were conspiring with Mr Moi to frustrate Ruto’s leadership.

A war is brewing in Jubilee Party after the three legislators vied for house committee leadership and won against the wishes of President Kenyatta and DP Ruto.