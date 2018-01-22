Diamond Platnumz slaps Zari silly over new mpango Tunda Sebastian

It seems the situation at the Chibu’s is slowly getting out of hand, following reports that Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz and his wife’s marriage could be well beyond repair.

After months of stories of infidelity which resulted in a baby with socialite Hamisa Mobetto, yet another scandal is rocking Diamond’s love life.

The ‘Zilipendwa’ superstar recently infuriated his fans after turning his wife, the mother of his two kids, into a punching bag.

According to a popular Tanzanian daily, the singer slapped Zari silly over his new catch socialite Tunda Sebastian.

Mwananchi newspaper accused Diamond of raising his hands against Zari following a heated argument over his affair with Tunda, who is reportedly carrying his child.

All hell broke loose after she questioned the singer’s involvement with the young lass who has become the talks of the blogosphere recently.

Angered by his wife’s accusations, the singer turned his wrath on her and although it happened behind the walls of their home, reporters got wind of what had happened.

Just recently, Diamond was accused of hosting Tunda at his matrimonial home in Madale causing Zari who now lives in South Africa with her five children, to breathe fire and even mock the singer’s home, calling it a brothel.