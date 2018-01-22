DJ Pierra Makena Instagram account hacked

The internet thug is using it to con people

Kenya’s top female deejay, Pierra Makena, is the latest victim of online hijackers who recently got control of one of her popular social media accounts.

The disc jockey told her fans that her Instagram account had been hacked and that the fraudster is using it to con unsuspecting people.

Do not believe any posts of me selling accounts as per what he is posting..

The mother of one hopped on social media with a warning, she said:

“Hello beautiful people. My Instagram account was hacked and the name changed to @Pierramack by a guy in Tanzania.

Do not believe any posts of me selling accounts as per what he is posting. Kindly report the account.”

Adding;

“My team and I are working on retrieving the account. Any communication coming from this account is not from me.

She has opened a new handle @Pierramacofficial as a temporary measure as she tries to recover the old one.