Mwalimu Rachel dumps Homeboyz for NRG Radio

The new station is said to be a big deal

Mwalimu Racheal has been a darling if many for her gig of the radio that has lasted for quite some time.

You might know her from her show Class124 on HBR, one that commands a sizeable listenership where she is always teaching her followers a few lessons.

Fans of Homeboyz Radio will be disappointed to know that she has since left the station, that is if a post she put up on social media is to be believed.

The beautiful lass has announced her exit from Homeboyz radio but is yet to announce her plans for the future. She however said on Instagram that she would make a big announcement about her career.

In an interview with Mpasho, Mwalimu Rachel however said she will miss being at the station because she loved it there, that her show was something she loved waking up to as she shared her life.

When asked about her next move, she was non committal about it but noted she would make the big reveal on her YouTube channel soon.

Well, rumour has it that she is moving to NRG Radio, a soon to be launched station. The upcoming station has been in the news lately and is said to be flying into the country American rapper Rick Ross.