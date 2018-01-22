Firms postpone events to fit into my programme, MC Jessy boasts

He is funny, charming even and continues to entertain his fans years after he debuted on the popular show Churchill.

MC Jessy as reported earlier on Zipo.co.ke, arrived in Nairobi from his rural home in Meru county, poorer than the brokest church mouse, but worked very hard before taking over the comedy scene.

He is now a regular on Churchill and has even hosted the show numerous times when Dan Ndambuki was absent.

The comedian has been able to rise through the ranks of the entertainment scene more so the laugh industry, and is now one of the most revered acts in the trade.

During a sitting with a local publication, the interviewer wanted to know just how much the comedy industry suffered during electioneering which was basically the whole of 2017.

If for some reasons you just returned to the country from some foreign country, Kenyans had a tough 2017 and are yet fully recover with most businesses taking a dip which led to the cutting of expenditure.

So was MC Jessy’s affected in any way by the campaigns, just like many Kenyans were?

“Mine was good, mine was fantastic. Comedy did not suffer. We took it into the interior. Although, politics interfered a bit, but when uhuru was sworn in, things started recovering. Personally, i have been very busy the whole of December.” The comedian said.

It happens the guy was so busy, that he was doing up to 3 gigs a day and considering emcees of his calibre make in the neighbourhood of KSh 200,000 shillings per gig, it is not so hard to imagine how much he raked in during the festivities.

He also said that his brand is so established, that even big companies would change the start times of their events to make sure that MC emcees for them!

“So I(MC Jessy) got happy when they(company) asked when I would be available. They adjusted the time. When I tell someone that I will be available between 2 and 5, if their program was starting at 4, they would adjust their program to start at 5.” the comic said, humbly.

Now my brothers and sisters, that’s what is called “kufika” kwa lugha ya mtaa.