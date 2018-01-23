NASA makes venue of Raila swearing-in venue a secret

Location to be known during or after the ceremony

The Opposition has changed the venue where it will swear-in its leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as People’s President and deputy respectively.

The National Super Alliance insists it will go ahead with the planned controversial oathing and attempts by US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec to convince Mr Odinga to abandon the plans during a meeting at the latter’s Capitol Hill office on Monday, January 22, did not bear fruits.

The Odinga’s camp did not divulge what exactly was discussed in the meeting.

On Sunday, Nasa leaders gave President Uhuru Kenyatta until January 30 to initiate dialogue with them failure to which the coalition will swear-in Raila.

The Opposition looks to discuss changing the electoral regime as well as the system of governance from pure presidential to parliamentary but the Jubilee leadership has ruled out any political talks with the President noting electioneering was over.

He said he will only participate in such negotiations if they are about development, that Mr Odinga should wait to discuss politics with DP Ruto in 2022.

Zipo.co.ke has now established that the swearing-in ceremony of the former Prime Minister will not be held at Uhuru Park as had been announced earlier.

“When we chose Uhuru Park, we knew the Jubilee leadership would thwart our mission by ensuring the venue is cordoned off by police. We have chosen a different location that will be known during or after the event,” the Nation quoted an unnamed MP.

Over the weekend, officials at City Hall revealed a church and a group identifying itself as the Nairobi Business Community, had applied to use the historic grounds on January 30 when Mr Odinga is expected to take the oath of office.