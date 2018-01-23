Nyeri politicians form Gideon Moi 2022 WhatsApp group

They say the region needs an alternative candidate

Politicians in Nyeri county have formed a WhatsApp group in support of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s 2022 bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Named ‘Gideon Moi For President’, the group was formed on Sunday by 256 members who reckon an alternative candidate for the region is needed.

This is happening amid debate in Central Kenya on whether the region should rally behind Deputy President William Ruto who has already been tipped by his boss Mr Kenyatta to take the instruments of power once his second and final term expires.

A majority of Uhuru’s supporters however believe Mt Kenya should return the favour after Ruto rallied the vote-rich Rift Valley to back President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

“We are very serious on this. More is coming. We must have a Plan B because the election of Ruto will not be automatic. We are against being forced into a 2022 marriage,” a member of the group who sought anonymity told the Star.

According to politician Steve Nderi, alliances have started to take shape in Mt Kenya adding that very soon, there will be delegations heading to Kabarak for meetings even as locals oppose the plan.

A Mr Samuel Kimu is of the thinking that the covenant between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto should not be broken.