Top political analyst reveals how Kalonzo, Mudavadi plot to finish Raila [VIDEO]

The duo is tired of waiting in the cold

Western Kenya and Ukambani, two of the biggest stakeholders in the Opposition, are plotting to abandon the National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga after he failed to clinch the presidency last year.



According to renown political scientist, Professor Mutahi Ngunyi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi are scheming to use the planned swearing-in ceremony on January 30th, to finish Raila.

The former Prime Minister insists he is ready to pay the ultimate price after the State issued a stern warning that anyone taking part in organising the oath or taking it, will be charged with high treason whose penalty is death.

Ngunyi however reckons the Opposition leader is a coward and will not take the President’s oath and will instead create his, which he says is still a crime albeit not as treasonous.

The controversial political commentator says Raila is behaving like a jilted lover by issuing ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta to hold talks before the Tuesday ceremony even though the latter is not interested.

Ngunyi notes in the latest installment of his weekly videos that the talks between Uhuru and Raila will not happen, that the President is thinking long term and is planning to send the Nasa head to The Hague.

He “tyranny of numbers” analyst says the major changes in the security and public prosecution departments are just a few of the ways Uhuru is preparing to punish the stubborn Mr Odinga.

Nasa co-principals Mudavadi and Kalonzo, the prof notes, want to finish Raila through the swearing-in because they feel they have been duped far too many times by Raila’s on their way to State House.

Watch the video below: