Sex-starved granny, 75, seeks divorce from husband of 55 years

Says she still needs servicing

An elderly woman has filed for divorce, seeking to end her 55-year marriage claiming her husband has denied her conjugal rights.

75-year-old Marcella Mukami told a Kangema court that her husband Peter Kinyugo, 76, stays at his second wife’s house for weeks without visiting her, never mind they live in the same compound.

When she was crossexamined by defence lawyer Waiganjo Gichuki, Ms Mukami said her husband didn’t love her.

“You are accusing your husband of failing to provide services to you; do you still need those services now?” Mr Gichuki asked the woman who responded in the affirmative.

Ms Mukami was however tasked to explain why she did not file the case in 1984 when her husband married the second wife.

“When my husband married my co-wife we lived happily under one roof, we had allocated duties to cook and household chores, but it is because my husband is such a clever man that I did not raise an objection,” she said adding that her co-wife even used to take her to hospital.

Mukami was also put to task to explain why she was accusing her husband of adultery yet she took part in the traditional wedding ceremony of the second wife.

“He (Kinyugo) also forced me to participate in the traditional marriage to his second wife.” She told the court.

A teacher (now retired), Ms Mukami also accused her husband of enjoying all the profits from businesses they invested in together, with her co-wife Ms Trizah Mulinge.

The defence lawyer however dismissed her claims saying she has been receiving her pension and tea bonus.

But in her defence, Ms Mukami through her lawyer Margaret Nyang’ati, said she received a pension of between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 which cannot support her medical needs.

The lawyer also noted that Ms Mukami has been bedridden for a long time and that her husband stopped supporting her, apart from paying for her NHIF dues.

The next hearing is on February 15 when the respondent is expected to be cross-examined.