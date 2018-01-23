Over 100 MPs face treason with Raila after swearing affidavit

MPs who haven't signed the document to be named and shamed

More than 120 Members of Parliament now recognise the National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President and back the People’s Assembly even as the Attorney General yesterday filed a petition in the High Court challenging its constitutionality.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that only 34 members of the Nasa-affiliated legislators in both the National Assembly and the Senate are yet to append their signatures or have refused to sign the controversial affidavit which is the brainchild of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Some of those that have not signed say they support the Nasa honcho’s oath-taking but are opposed to the signing.

Malala and others are testing the commitment of parliamentarians saying he will name and shame those who shall not have signed the affidavit by end of today (Tuesday, January 23).

According to professor Muigai, the 15 Assemblies that have so far been established were an illegality and now wants the court to urgently hear the petition because “there is an ongoing violation of the Constitution and the spending of public resources on unlawful activities.”

An affidavit filed by Deputy Chief State Counsel Charles Mutinda, says the Assemblies are “unconstitutional activities contrary to the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act”.

The state law office reckons there is a substantial question of law which is of great public importance.

County assemblies that have passed the People’s Assembly motions include Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Mandera, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

The Council of Governors has been cited as an interested party in the case.

Meanwhile, the preparations to swear-in Raila Odinga as the people’s president on January is ongoing although as reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Nasa has changed the venue from Uhuru Park to an undisclosed location.

The State, through the AG has warned people organising or planning to take the controversial office that they will be charged with treason which carries a death sentence.