Confusion in NASA as Mudavadi’s party cautions against Raila affidavits

To sign or not to sign

More controversy is unfolding in the National Super Alliance over the proposal to sign affidavits.

The clock is ticking and only 7 days remain to the swearing-in event of Nasa leader Raila Odinga as people’s president on January 30, even as Amani National Congress (ANC) through its Secretary General Barrack Muluka, asked Opposition MPs to reject any “blackmail” to sign the affidavits being pushed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

“The politically pious will perch themselves on holy rooftops to assault individual consciences,” Mr Muluka said as quoted in the Nation.

The legislator’s push to sign the affidavits has been dubbed ‘Tangaza Msimamo’ and is targeting Nasa governors, MPs and senators.

However, a group of Nasa officials from western Kenya led by the regional coordinator, Mr Khalid Njiraini, has accused Muluka of sending mixed signals about the controversial and highly-awaited oath taking.

Through a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Njiraini said the position taken by Mr Muluka was an embarrassment to the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“We now believe that Barrack Muluka is one of the proponents angling for dialogue so that he can be considered for appointment in the Jubilee administration.

“We find him dishonest and therefore advise Mudavadi not to rely on him because of his questionable political loyalty,” said Mr Njiraini noted.

According to Senator Malala, 97 leaders have already sworn the affidavit in support of the swearing-in with the deadline being the morning of Wednesday, January 23 (today) before those who will not have signed are named and shamed.