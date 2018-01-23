Alfred Keter removed as chairman of the Labour and Social Welfare committee

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has been removed as the Labour Committee chairperso after Nominated MP David Ole Sankok moved a motion of no confidence against him saying they did not take into consideration the requirement of regional balance when they first elected him.

Three other Jubilee rebel MPs will also know their fate today following similar motions against them that will see them lose their leadership positions should majority of the members endorse their removal.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai had notified the MPs of a petition seeking their removal and fixed Tuesday from 10am as the date the affected committees will discuss the ouster motions in four different locations within Parliament.

The MPs others are Silas Tiren (Moiben), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East).

The move to kick them out of the leadership of the influential committees has been seen as punishment by Jubilee after they manoeuvred their way to those positions against the wishes of the party leadership.

Mr Keter defeated Bura MP Ali Wario to be chairman of Labour and Social Welfare committee, Mr Tiren beat Mandera South MP Adan Haji Ali in the Agriculture committee while Gakuya was elected chairman of the Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library committee.

Mr Bowen was elected vice chairman of Environment and Natural Resources committee trouncing Jubilee’s choice- Ijara MP Sophia Abdi.