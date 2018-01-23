Passerby shot as police and muggers clash in CBD

Cases of mugging have been on the increase in the capital

A pedestrian is nursing gunshot wounds after police confronted a group of muggers along Landhies Road in Nairobi.

The gang of five had been robbing pedestrians on the said road when a police officer who was headed for work confronted them.

The cop took aim and shot at them as they took off but missed hitting a pedestrian in the hand, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

Police say the muggers managed to escape on foot noting that at least four victims had lost their valuables in the area.

The injured victim was rushed to the hospital where he was attended to and discharged even as police declared a hunt on the muggers.

Cases of mugging have been on the rise in the capital in the past weeks leaving many without their valuables and and others injured.

Due to a huge outcry by Nairobians on social media, police are planning a major operation against hawkers, street children and bodaboda operators in the CBD.

Reports have it that 35 suspected muggers have been nabbed since Sunday, January 21 with a similar operation targeted at traders, street families and bodaboda operators.

The Director of Operations at the City Inspectorate Department, Peter Mbaya said the motorcyclists will also not be allowed to operate in the Central Business District adding that only bikes having carrier boxes or those offering courier services and have branded boxes will be allowed into the CBD.