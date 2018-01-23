Rapper Octopizzo accused of theft

An upcoming female rapper has called popular rapper Octopizzo, she is accusing him of stealing her track.

Real name Henry Ohanga, the Kibera-raised emcee recently let loose his latest project, a song entitled ‘Red Namba Plate’ which is at the centre of the controversy.

The rising talent by the name Nial Ainca, alleges the beat that made the new hit was stolen from her.

The femcee says Octopizzo’s new hit is a carbon copy of hers titled ‘Lit’ and that she released hers weeks before the ‘TBT’ rapper shared his video on YouTube.

Zipo.co.ke has indeed established that ‘Lit’ came out on December 14, 2017 while ‘Red Namba Plate’ hit the streets on January the 8th.

“The song represents the people I used to hang with in the Red namba Plate area, because I remember being mistaken for a thug when we were only looking for somewhere to record music,” Octopizzo told Citizen Radio‘s Mzazi Willy M Tuva when he visited the station to promote the song.

So did the rapper rip off an upcoming artiste? Well, listen to the to two songs below and be the judge:

‘Lit’ by Nial Ainca:

..and here is ‘Red Namba Plate’ by Octopizzo: