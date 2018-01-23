Joey Muthengi steps out without weave for the first time [PHOTO]

It’s common knowledge that 98 per cent of all black women can’t step out of their houses without makeup and its close cousin: weave.

You don’t believe me? Just take a stroll around your hood or if in town, count to ten and see how many ladies are without the aforementioned niceties. Heck, if you’re inside a matatu just turn around and do the math.

You will find that out of every 10 women you spot, at least 8 have a weave and varying degree of makeup. Whether they look good or ridiculous is not mine to call but you will agree there’s a couple of them that look outrageous.

But again there are those who look stunning which is problem for the boy child because it leaves them dying with curiosity to find out how their new catch will look minus the accessories. I’m sure you’ve heard the shocking stories of morning horrors.

Well, it happens that some of the ladies actually don’t need the make up or the weaves (which is like all of them) but are already hooked to them and will never be caught dead without them.

So speaking of weaves, a pretty television presenter with Citizen TV was daring enough to post a photo of herself without it, showing the plans that God really had for her above her head.

10 Over 10 starlet, Joey Muthengi, decided on Saturday, January 20, to step out without the weave and to be honest she looked absolutely stunning especially the forehead which is a standard on all pretty lasses.

Don’t you agree she looks better, younger even, than she appears on the Friday night music show? Here’s the photo:

And the social media peeps spoke.. they said:

the_makaveli254: Lol.hizi maweave zitatuonyesha maneno(These weaves will show us things!). Thought its your look alike or small sister#Mwanamke ni Weave na makeup#(A woman is her weave and make-up).

flozzieshiruh287: Is this really you?…..aky hizi weave zitatuonyesha maneno (these weave will show us wonders).

lilian_museveki: So you’re usually this pretty okaaaaay! Kujanga tu studio ivi (always come to the studio like this).

Well, too bad this was a couple of days look.