MCA Tricky uploads photo with Mammito sparking pregnancy rumours

She is without a doubt Kenya’s biggest female stand up comedian.. her name is Mammito and Kenyans can’t seem to get enough of her her mtaa jokes.

But Ms funny woman has a way of keeping her life very private leaving fans to speculate about a lot of stuff about her. Like the men she is supposedly dating and much more.

The thing is, Mammito doesn’t share a lot about her life except featuring her mum in her jokes and won’t even say whether her pieces are true story or just the work of her very imaginative mind.

Just recently, Mammito who had been rumoured to be dating her fellow comic Sleepy David sometimes back, shared a photo of Eddie Butita [see below] only saying in the caption, “Because yesterday was Monday,” and tagged him. What does that even mean?

Then there is this photo that was shared by MCA Tricky which has left her fans speculating endlessly.

May be it is just the position of the phone when the selfie was being snapped but hawk eyed fans noticed at a bump in her tummy area.

But again, it could be that she piled up the pounds this past festive season which many will tell you the experience isn’t that far-fetched.

But for a lady who has always had a slim figure, Christmas in, Christmas out, it is no wonder her bulging midriff is causing a lot of interest.

It is believed the two comics; Mammito and Eddie Butita, are in a serious relationship and fans can’t wait for them to tie the knot or at least get pregnant.