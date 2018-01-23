Dr Ofweneke leaves Ebru TV

It is a new year and the trend seems pretty much the same with the media guys last year, dumping their current employer for greener pastures or going on a sabbatical all together.

So far, just three weeks into the new year, the likes of Mwalimu Rachel and Talia Oyando have already left their employer Homeboyz Radio and now joining the fray is popular comedian Dr Ofweneke.

The talented TV host made the announcement via his social media pages and called his appearance on the show “the last supper”. He said Tonight Live With Dr Ofweneke would be dropping its curtains on Ebru TV yesterday.

Dr Ofweneke used to host the show with DJ Creme de la Creme and had amassed quite a following. Fans got glued to their screens every Monday night for high-profile interviews.

He thanked his team and all the guests that made the show what it was and gave a special shoutout to Creme for helping him fulfill his dream -for free.