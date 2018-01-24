Kitale: 67-year-old busted with minor in lodging

A lorry driver plying the Kitale–Lodwar route was arrested in a lodging with a minor in Kitale County.

The unidentified man, 67, reportedly enticed the minor to go to the lodging with him after he offered to bring her to Kitale from Lodwar in his lorry.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the 17-year-old girl is a student in Lodwar and due to hiked bus fares, opted to travel to school in the lorry after she was sent to collect her payment slip.

The girl and her mother would then sought the services of the lorry driver again when the girl needed to travel back to Kitale and public transport vehicles were still charging exorbitantly.

Unbeknownst to the mother, the girl travelled to Kitale overnight with the suspect and in the morning, she was notified via phone that her daughter had been found in a lodging with the lorry driver.