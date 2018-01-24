NASA says Raila will take oath in Uhuru Park

Dismisses reports that it had changed the venue

The National Super Alliance has dismissed claims that it had moved the venue where its leader Raila Odinga will be sworn-in, from Uhuru Park to an undisclosed location.

Speaking during to a local television station yesterday, the coalition’s CEO Norman Magaya rubbished the claims saying the venue of the controversial and highly-awaited ceremony planned for Tuesday, January 30th which is only a week away.

Mr Magaya said the reports doing the rounds were misleading, although as reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, it was Mr Odinga’s spokesman who had confirmed so.

Magaya also contradicted a statement posted earlier on Nasa’s official Twitter handle indicating that indeed the venue had been changed but which has since been deleted.

The earlier statement had said the coalition had decided to change the venue for the inauguration where the former Prime Minister will be installed as the people’s president noting a new venue would be disclosed soon -either during or after the event.

This even as City Hall indicating that two groups, a church and the Nairobi Business Community having secured the venue for a medical camp on January 30th.

The team plans to offer circumcision to street boys at no cost on the said day and has even paid the necessary fees to the county government.