Uhuru Park Grounds is off limits to the public – Mike Sonko

NASA planned to use the venue to swear-in Raila Odinga

In a paid advert in local dailies on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, the Nairobi County government announced the closure of Uhuru Park grounds in order “to allow for phased improvement works in order to enhance recreational usefulness to its visitors.”

County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat further said in the notice that the declaration would be in place until further notice.

The move has raised eyebrows as the National Super Alliance (NASA) was scheduled to swear-in its leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President at the historic grounds on January 30th.

The communication is also a contradiction to an earlier one by City Hall that two groups; Nairobi Business Community and a church had booked the venue for use on the same day.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament and NBC’s Chairman Wilfred Kamau had notified the public that it would conduct a free medical camp at the venue.

They said the event targets street boys who wish to get circumcised saying the minor surgery will be free of charge.

Nasa on the other hand, through its CEO Norman Magaya, refuted claims that the coalition had moved the venue for Raila’s inauguration from Uhuru Park to an undisclosed location.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Odinga’s Spokesman – Dennis Onyango – had stated that it had changed the venue and a new one shall be announced during or after the ceremony.