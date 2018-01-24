The day Kidero warned Nairobi will be thugs paradise under Sonko [VIDEO]

He said the county was being run by drug barons masquerading as empathetic service providers

Former Nairobi governor, Evans Kidero, predicted that Nairobi would be a terrible place to live in, if Mike Sonko is elected to replace.

The ex county boss said the sentiments during a gubernatorial debate at Daystar University on July 3, 2017, a month to the General Election.

In the clip making rounds, Dr Kidero says during the debate that Sonko’s administration would see the rise of criminal gangs in the city.

“My friend Sonko talks about the Sonko Rescue Team. I think one of the future problems we’re going to have in this country is the re-emergence of criminal gangs,” Kidero declared boldly.

One of the things Kidero despised during his reign was then Senator’s Sonko Rescue Team which he accused of providing services the county government was mandated to carry out, illegally.

“The city is being run by drug barons masquerading as empathetic service providers,” Kidero noted.

Months later, Nairobians are crying of muggings right in the CBD where tens of residents have lost property in broad daylight to gangs that have also left some of its victims nursing injuries.

Areas worst hit by the the crime wave include the entire Moi Avenue stretch, Tom Mboya street, Luthuli Avenue, around the Archives and parts of Kimathi Avenue.

Authorities are blaming Sonko for the spike in crime after he allowed hawkers to operate freely in the Nairobi’s Business District and the return of street families.

Yesterday, three thugs were gunned down in the CBD and over 35 others arrested as police carried a swoop to end the increased crime.

Here is the video: [Visit the main site if you’re having problems watching it]