Seven students injured in fight at Jamhuri High School

Students were protesting religious discrimination

Joe Baraka
The aftermath of Jamhuri High School Tuesday night clashes.

Seven students are nursing serious injuries after a fight erupted at Jamhuri High School on the night of Tuesday, January 23.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that some students are recuperating in hospitals after they got stabbed during the unrest.

Policeman tries to calm down Jamhuri High students.

It is not clear yet how some students managed to sneak machetes and knives into the school.

The fight broke out after a section of the students protested alleged discrimination on the basis of religion, students told journalists.

An injured student receives medical attention.

The Nation reports that the school’s principal, Fred Awuor, was also injured during the brawl.

Nairobi police heads visited the school on Wednesday morning to investigate the incident.

/TWITTER

Developing..

