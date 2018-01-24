Khalwale gives evidence that NASA leadership has been compromised by Jubilee

Supporters accuse him of changing tune for personal gains

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is under attack by National Super Alliance supporters for his change of tone over the planned swearing-in of Opposition boss Raila Odinga.

The controversial politician has lately been criticising the planned inauguration where Raila is expected to be installed as the people’s president and Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy, if Jubilee refuses to dialogue.

Yesterday, Dr Khalwale claimed that there was no need for President Uhuru Kenyatta to dialogue with the Opposition as Jubilee has been talking to Nasa indirectly.

He gave the examples of Jubilee MPs helping to nominate Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Also according to Khalwale or “the bullfighter” as his fans refer to him, Jubilee is also supporting Wiper candidate and wife to former MP Edith Nyenze for the Kitui West by-election, saying the aforementioned is enough proof that Jubilee is already in talks with Nasa.

But the change of tune by the former NRM frontliner has rubbed Nasa supporters the wrong way.

They bashed him on social media especially Twitter where he had made the claims.

They said:

Los Pepes. (@siuye_ ): hahhha bull fighter you really up for any CS’s post i see.. how things change.. he undertone here.

Steven Kabila (@KabilaSteven): The problem in Kenya is not lack of leadership ,it is leaders like khalwale who has no stand.

Fred Aila (@AilaAlfred): the same jubilee financed UDF to divide Luhya votes in 2013.

Enrique_Musyoka (@Enrique_TaQ): Dialogue to you is negotiating for jobs right? So what job should we “dialogue” for you mheshimiwa.

Charles Musyoka (@CharelMusyoka): I still respect you…but this days you are speaking in parables (not the Jesus parables) the hassan omar/Farah maalim/Onyonka/KIDERO parables.

Geoffrey Osiba (@geoffrey_osiba): Bwana Senator trying to justify his appetite for a cabinet post, my friend…. diss appointment waits you….ask Ababu!

Benard Wandera (@Benardo23): Is dialogue supposed to fix electoral injustices and a broken electoral system or seek jobs for the siblings and progeny of politicians. Bony obetsanga omulai ni shikha shindi obetsanga omulalu.

Benard Sila (@BenardSila): Bullfighter is looking for Job to keep his bulls! You have lost it.

Piogamapinto (@Piogamapinto2): You are letting us down us your supporters we new you were going to be our Governor come 2022…but as things stand we feel.