Steve Mbogo in court over KSh 103 million gold scam

Former Orange Democratic Movement candidate for Starehe parliamentary seat, Steve Mbogo, was yesterday, arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts in a case where a Dubai businessman was conned USD 1million (Sh 102.5 million).

The prosecution requested Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko to allow the accused be detained as they concluded investigations but the magistrate declined to issue the orders saying the prosecution did not have convincing reasons to hold the accused.

The flamboyant politician and his two accomplices; Rashid Ishmael and James Kinyanjui and are accused of fraudulently obtaining the money from a UAE national, Sayeed Mohammed Altaf.

Mr Sayeed took matters to court on January 17th 2018 with claims that he was duped of the cash by the suspects after he was introduced to a business deal would involve the sale of gold.

Zipo.co.ke has established that police started investigations and arrested the politician alongside the co-accused in Parklands on January 22, 2018.

Police say they recovered more than one hundred gold imitated bricks which they plan to forward to the Geology unit for further analysis.

Steve Mbogo was defeated in the August 8 General Election by his Jubliee rival Charles Njagua aka Jaguar but filed a petition to challenge the musician’s victory.