Biwott creditor claims his billions

A businessman has come out to claim that he is entitled to part of the estate of the late former Cabinet minister and billionaire businessman Nicholas Biwott.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the High Court has given Nicholas Biwott’s family 21 days to accept or reject letters of administration over the deceased’s properties after Barnabas arap Kiprono swore an affidavit claiming shares of the businesses.

Mr Biwott or Total Man as he came to be known, passed on in July last year aged 77 after a long battle with cancer.

Biwott appointed three family members – Rhoda, Hannie and Johana Biwott – as administrators of his estate but Kiprono now wants to be named the fourth administrator of the properties.

According to Kiprono who is being represented by Kalya and Company Advocates, he was the deceased’s creditor and one of the people entitled to a share of the estate.

“This is to direct that within 21 days [the three family members make] an appearance to be entered by either the principal registry or the Eldoret registry, and accept or refuse letters of administration of the whole estate, which by law devolves to and vests in the personal representatives of the deceased.” the Eldoret court instructed in part.

The court warned that should the the respondents default the orders, the court will grant letters of administration to Kiprono.

Biwott, once a District Officer, quickly rose through the ranks to become President Daniel Moi’s right hand man and went on to own an airline, a bank, an oil company, a construction firm and Nairobi’s Yaya Towers (and Yaya Centre), among others.

He served as the Minister for petroleum when company a company he was associated with – Kobil – acquired the assets of Mobil which was leaving.

The politician was considered to be one of the most ruthless politicians in the last three regimes but after serving the government for 28 years, the otherwise soft-spoken Biwott retired quietly.