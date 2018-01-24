Singer Avril Nyambura is pregnant for real [PHOTOS]

There’s little doubt Avril Nyambura ranks among the top female singers in the country, and her stature always has the blogosphere busy for one reason or another.

She is also a chic chick but just like other celebrities, she has her share of criticism including over indulgence in makeup and for her romances.

The starlet recently performed in the Coast at Shanzu Teachers Training College with popular artiste Timmy Tdat.

Avril, as always, killed it, firstly in the way she dressed and secondly her performance in general but it is the pics taken from the gig and seen by Zipo.co.ke that has people talking. They seem to confirm what has been a speculation since last year and it has to do with her torso area.

The ‘Chokoza’ hitmaker has an evident bulging midriff and although she has piled up the pounds lately, her stomach has always been flat leaving only one other explanation, she is with baby.

I’m not an expert in the OB/GYN field of medicine but my guess, and guesses by others, is that she is past her first trimester meaning about four months there.

Her choice of clothes for the day, very tiny shorts and an oversized blouse may have been designed to conceal the obvious but we’re not going to be fooled. We’re way too focused!

What do you think, you still think it’s the effects of Christmas nyam chom?