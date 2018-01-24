VIDEO: TITO wagithomo wa roho ‘Man’s Not Hot’ [Akorino version]

She told me take off your gumboot..

Remember how everyone jumped on ‘Despacito’ for remixes when it came out, including versions in Kimeru and Kikamba? Well, it’s that season again.

By now you must have listened to the hilarious ‘Man’s Not Hot’ by UK rapper Big Shaq, but I guess you were not ready for a Kenyan alternative laced with gospel undertones.

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce to you Tito Wagithomo Wa Roho, the little known guy behind ‘Man’s Not Hot’, the Akorino way.

The refix borrows a lot from the original tune by Big Shaq but the Tito throws in his own lines here and there and I promise you it’s the funniest thing you’ve heard/watched this year.

Born Michael Dapaah, the British who is a comedian by profession became an overnight sensation with his song which has already amassed over 190 Million views on the video-sharing site YouTube.

To give his version some much needed flavour, our mukurino guy has teamed up with Auntie Boss’s Shiro for the visuals.

Watch it below: