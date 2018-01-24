MCA Tricky’s Samantha runs out of charge [VIDEO]

If you have no slightest clue who Samantha is, let be bring you up to speed. It’s a life-size doll that has been the centre of jokes on social media all over the world including Kenya.

But it is not your regular doll, Samantha is a plaything for adults.. yes, it is a sex doll.

Hopping on the bandwagon is Churchill Show star MCA Tricky who has acquired one for himself although things did not go as expected.

“SAMANTHA woooih! Msijaribu walai afadhali katunge aki!!,, @naomijemutai3 nakurudisha kwenu,” the comedian wrote after the experience.

He flaunted his new toy to the world in a short clip and Kenyans can’t have enough of it. Although, just like with any other powered machines, there were glitches here and there like running out of charge.

Below is what fans thought about it:

Moraa Momanyi: Buy a power bank first before Samantha.

Marshal: Unabuy Samantha Githurai unaenda kwa bafu..Ukirudi unapata ako nje anapiga mushene na wamama wa ploti.

Lau Papi: 😂😂😂😂😂Kali sana.

Sylvia Kerra: Hahaaaa niokotwe.

Kelvin Ochora: Hapo umenimaliza leo.

Ken Obino: Hii bangi ni grade one found only in Kenya…I love being a Kenyan n am proud of it.

Japheth Mwamburi: Na huyu #Samantha ni #Tricky sana! Boy child atakuwa slay king na ma #slayqueen watajua kupika ugali wa kurudia😂😂😂.

Monicah Mwende: Tricky Sana. Samantha will drive people nuts. kumbe anajua kiswahili 😂😂😂.