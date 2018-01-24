Akothee’s baby daddy files for custody of their kid

Akothee is in a tight spot! The popular singer is having baby daddy issues after one of them ran to court to have joint custody of their child.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the ex in question is called Markus and is coming at her faster than Bolt, the Jamaican athlete.

Apparently, the mzungu guy who used to be his sponsor, filed a court case under a matter of urgency.

He wants the court to allow him access his kid and share co-parenting duties with her but she argues the man’s sudden desires to want to be part of their lives is faker than wash wash notes.

Here is what Madam Boss wrote on social media:

“As lawyers pocket the money and coming up with essays they don’t understand just to defend and keep their clients whether right or wrong !I place you in God’s hands ; I promised never to take your dad to court for am strong enough to take care of you ! I carried you for 9 months through humiliation and rejection, we survived , I have been with you side by side till now you can dress yourself and base your arguments, I have done things that some I may not even be proud of just to see you happy my son, there is no 3rd party who can know what we have been going through, I will never ever bribe your rights , your father knows why I did cut links but still allowed you to have time with him , o lord may the god of single mothers see me through this! I cannot put a question mark where god puts a full stop , I will not cook stories just to look innocent and deny you your rights! If so may God punish me , yes we are in a country where money can do wonders but it can never buy health or happiness , I tried to defend you in Switzerland butvyou knowvi coukd not live there becausec I have other responsibilities like your other siblings here in Africa , papa is asking for custody is he sure after several times of rejecting us ? He is asking for co-parenting ,was that not the case since you were born but out of my pocket , dint i do my level best to make sure you spend time with papa ! He mentioned parental responsibility to be shared equally after he has custody !how about the rest of the years when you needed cerelac, nan, pampers, a nunny; were we sharing responsibility or it’s because i was poor then and now i have a price tag ? Is papa in his right senses ? Today your name is issues,you are never an issue to me may the lord god be the judge

I will take any outcome with a lot of positivity , as long as you are happy i love you my son, i will tell you this stories when you are old enough to understand, just the way it took your sisters years to know the meaning of rejection, may justice be done.”