Uncertainties hit Raila Odinga swearing-in after group moved to court

Bunge La Mwananchi say the event is unconstitutional

A lobby group has filed a suit in court in an attempt to stop the planned swearing-in of National Super Alliance heads Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as people’s president and deputy respectively.

The duo are scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday, January 30 at Uhuru Park, following previous botched inaugurations.

Zipo.co.ke has now learnt that Bunge la Mwananchi say the planned event is in contravention of Article 1 of the Constitution of Kenya.

The lobby group had also faulted the organisers of the People’s Assembly which Raila is using to swear himself in and accord himself power even as the Opposition maintains the ex Prime Minister won the August 8 polls.

The group which has ironically been supporting the Nasa leader, is asking the court to stop the rise of the People’s Assemblies which have been adopted by over 15 counties perceived as Nasa strongholds.

The group reckons that should the swearing-in take place, acts of civil disobedience would be committed across the country.

The Opposition, more so the National Resistance Movement, is calling on its supporters to disregard President Uhuru Kenyatta and disobey his administration while also boycotting services and products by specific Jubilee-friendly firms.