Kirubi products added to NASA boycott list

National Resistance Movement, the Nasa economic sabotage wing, has added Haco Tiger Industries products to its product boycott list over claims the company played a role in the bungling of the annulled August 8 presidential election.

The National Super Alliance on Wednesday asked its supporters countrywide to avoid products and services from the company owned by industrialist Chris Kirubi.

The coalition says Haco, which specialises in the manufacturing and distribution of a wide variety of stationaries and beauty products, contributed to electoral malpractice.

Self-declared NRM General and Operations Manager, Miguna Miguna, told supporters of the Opposition not to buy Bic pens, Miadi hair oil, cleaning detergent So Soft, Amara and Haco pegs and shavers.

According to the Canadian-based lawyer, the company was part of the electoral ‘mischief’ that led to the nullification of the August 8 presidential results.

Refusing to divulge details of how the company meddled in the botched polls, the controversial politician said: “We are encouraging our supporters not to buy products and services or shares from that company so that we send a clear message that impunity does not pay.”

Haco now joins Bidco, Brookside and Safaricom whose products and services Nasa directed supporters to boycott and which Mr Miguna noted in on Wednesday has suffered billions of shillings in losses in the ongoing products boycott that started last year.

The claims are however not backed by any data to ascertain the impact of the boycott which arose after Supreme Court nullified the August poll.