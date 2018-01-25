Stop Raila swearing at your own risk, NASA warns

Plans are at an advanced stage by the National Super Alliance to swear-in Raila Odinga as the People’s President and Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy on Tuesday, January the 30th, despite warnings from the government.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that authorities are burning the midnight oil to make sure the planned inauguration does not happen.

This even as lobby group Bunge La Mwananchi, seeking orders from the High Court on Wednesday, to stop Nasa’s ceremony, arguing that the move by the People’s Assembly would cause “a breakdown of law and order with the consequence of loss of life and destruction of property.”

On the same day, the Nairobi County government barred Nasa from using historic Uhuru Park for the ceremony on January 30 by issuing a notice that the grounds has been closed to the public indefinitely for upgrading.

A defiant Nasa has however said Uhuru Park is a public utility and nothing will come in their way to use the grounds.

“We are exercising civil disobedience, we do not recognise any edicts of the Jubilee government and its appendages, which include this purported notice from Nairobi county. We completely denounce it and will proceed as though there has been no such notice,” Nasa Chief Executive Norman Magaya said.

Police on the other hand have said they will not offer security to an illegitimate exercise with National Police Service Spokesman Charles Owino ridiculing Mr Odinga and Kalonzo for seeking to be sworn in using results of the nullified August 8 poll.

“We cannot provide security to an illegitimate process. We are officers of the law and work strictly within the law,” Mr Owino noted.

A showdown now looms as Nasa leaders are adamant, saying the ceremony will mark the triumph of the people over the police state.

“January 30 will mark the day of triumph of the people against the Jubilee junta. This day will demonstrate that the power of the people is greater than the power of the people who are purporting to hold power,” added Magaya.

Self-declared NRM General and operations Manager, Miguna Miguna, did not mince his words when speaking to journalists yesterday.

“I understand Mungiki are being trained in Kiambu county to come and attack people at Uhuru Park, presumably to forcefully circumcise Luos and members of other ethnic communities. This is my message to Nasa supporters: you have a right to self-defence,” Miguna said.

Police would not say whether they will forcibly disperse the gathering like it did on December 17 which led to 18 deaths after the anti-riot squad violently disrupted Raila’s homecoming caravan from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he arrived in the country from a week-long tour of the US.