Jaguar sues Sonko for banning boda boda in CBD

MP also wants riders and impounded motorcycles released

Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles “Jaguar” Kanyi, has sued Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after the county boss banned boda boda riders from the city centre.

In an application filed as urgent at the Milimani law courts on Wednesday, January 24, the musician said the decision was arrived at without any consultation, that the court should nullify the Gazette notice issued by City Hall.

Last Monday, the county government banned boda bodas from the CBD warning that heavy fines and long jail terms await those that will break the new rules.

The gazette notice seen by Zipo.co.ke further said that only riders providing courier services will be allowed in the CBD.

“Any operator and passenger contravening this law will be arrested for an offence punishable by hefty fines and long jail terms as provided for in the Traffic Act, 2014,” it read in part.

The directive is part of wider measures taken by City Hall to reduce congestion and general disorder which has been blamed for rising crime in the CBD.

Jaguar however called the move ill informed, unilaterally made and based on irrelevant considerations.

“The boda boda ban may result in more harm than good, as operators will be frustrated and without a source of livelihood. They may easily be involved in the very criminal activities the ban seeks to curb” he noted.

A day after the ban was effected, county officials impounded several boda bodas and arrested operators.