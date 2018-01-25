Jubilee MP asks Sonko to refund KSh 250,000 Uhuru Park fees

MP says he was surprised to learn City Hall had closed the grounds

Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is demanding a refund of money paid to the Nairobi County government to book Uhuru Park for a function before it was closed indefinitely.

Governor Mike Sonko issued a notice on Wednesday, January 24, saying no gatherings will allowed to gather at the historic grounds.

“Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to enhance recreation usefulness to its visitors,” the notice signed by acting county secretary Leboo ole Morintat said.

City Hall has however come out to clarify that the closure had nothing to do with Nasa’s planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga as People’s President and Kalonzo Musyoka as deputy on Tuesday, January 30th.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the Nairobi Business Community was organising a free medical camp at the park on January 30 with Nyoro saying the Jubilee Party paid the county Sh250,000.

“We have a free medical camp specifically targeting street families,” he said at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa on Wednesday on the sidelines of a three-day induction seminar for three National Assembly watchdog committees – Public Investments, Public Accounts and Specials Funds.

According to the legislator, they booked the venue sometime last year.

“I saw [the notice] in the dailies and was surprised. You cannot say Uhuru Park is under renovation yet we already booked it,” he said, adding, “We are asking Nairobi county to refund the cost if they want us to transfer to another place.”

Nyoro said they will forced to readvertise the camp which will mean spending more money following the move by City Hall. “They knew we had booked the grounds but they did not inform us of any renovation.” Mr Nyoro said.

His Gatundu South counterpart, Moses Kuria, who was working with the Nairobi Business Community on the event, said street boys who wanted to be circumcised would have the minor surgery performed on them for free.