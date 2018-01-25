Yvonne Wamalwa: Widow of former Vice President Kijana is dead

She passed on in Nanyuki fourteen years after his husband's death

Yvonne Wamalwa, the widow of former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa is dead.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Mrs Wamalwa died at her sister’s home in Nanyuki on the morning of Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The family is currently making arrangements to airlift her body to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi. her husband.

Her death has happened 14 years after her husband who served as Vepee under Kibaki, passed on following an undisclosed illness.

Kijana was decribed as Kenya’s poorest Vice President and reportedly rented a house at the time of his death.

A lawyer by profession, the late Kijana was elder brother on Eugene Wamalwa, the current Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation.

