Yvonne Wamalwa: Widow of former Vice President Kijana is dead

She passed on in Nanyuki fourteen years after his husband's death

Yvonne Wamalwa
The late Yvonne Wamalwa, PHOTO: ENOS TECHE/THE STAR

Yvonne Wamalwa, the widow of former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa is dead.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Mrs Wamalwa died at her sister’s home in Nanyuki on the morning of Thursday, January 25, 2018.

Kijana Wamalwa
The late Kijana Wamalwa. PHOTO: THE STAR

The family is currently making arrangements to airlift her body to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi. her husband.

Her death has happened 14 years after her husband who served as Vepee under Kibaki, passed on following an undisclosed illness.

Kijana was decribed as Kenya’s poorest Vice President and reportedly rented a house at the time of his death.

Yvone Wamalwa_Son
Jabali Wamalwa and his step mother Yvonne Wamalwa widow of late Kenyan vice president Michael Kijana. He died on Thursday. PHOTO: GETTY

A lawyer by profession, the late Kijana was elder brother on Eugene Wamalwa, the current Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation.

Developing story..

