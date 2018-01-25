Matiang’i denies sleeping with church girl

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has it out at a local newspaper and wants it to apologise after it published a story that he was involved in an illicit affair with a choir lady in his church.

Seeking correction and an apology from The Standard, the no nonsense minister through his office and lawyers said the article was about him based on some of the words used to describe the unnamed minister in their story.

In a two-page letter seen by Zipo.co.ke dated January 24th, 2018, Matiang’i singled out the words “no-nonsense, outspoken and strong Christian” that were used by the newspaper to describe him in past articles.

“The article made several high defamatory, false and unsubstantiated claims without bothering to provide a shred of evidence at all. The net effect was to defame, disparage and vilify an innocent public servant in the eyes of his peers, family and right-thinking members of the public,” stated the letter signed by Dr Matiang’i’s Communications Director.

In the said article, the daily alleged that a no-nonsense, outspoken and strong Christian CS left many shocked after it emerged he was in an illicit affair with the daughter of one of the top leaders in his church.

But it didn’t stop there as the daily went on to say that the said minister’s wife, confronted the mother of her husband’s lover.

It is said the unidentified mistress who also happens to be a soloist in the church, confessed everything to her mother.

Apparently, Mr Matian’gi bought a house for the lady and summons by the church leadership to him have proven futile.

He has also been avoiding the church for weeks now since the drama unfolded.