Matiang’i orders closure of Presbyterian University of East Africa

Acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has revoked the operation license of Presbyterian University of East Africa.

The no-nonsense minister has directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to begin the process of winding up the institution as dictated in the Universities Act and Universities regulations.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the CUE recommended the closure of the institution of higher learning which is run by the PCEA Church.

Dr Matiang’i reportedly gave the orders through a letter addressed to CUE chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha.

In a report to the CS, the commission recommended that the letter of interim authority awarded to the university back in 2007 be revoked.

The report dated January 22 noted that staff at the university were owed two years salaries to the tune of Sh611 million.

“The university had defaulted on remittance of staff salaries, deduction to financial institutions, leading to some staff members being listed at credit reference bureau,” the Nation cited the report.

CUE concluded that the university lacked adequate resources to meet its obligations given the deficit realised in the four years under review which includes; 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015 and 2015/2015/2016 financial years.

The report further noted that at the School of Education, a top don didn’t posses requisite qualifications in the field of education, that most of the staff records did not have copies of academic certificates.

“Salary structure were reported to be too high others too low. The employees lacked medical insurance despite the fact that it was provided for in terms and condition of service. It was established that there was a medical cover by Britam up to 2015,” the report added.

PUEA admitted its first students in 2008 after it was issued with a letter of interim on August 10, 2007 and was yet to get a charter.

The report shows that in 2017/2018, the university had enrolled 1,032 students for its degree programmes while diploma, certificate and pre-university programmes had 359.

It ran seven degree programmes and 27 non-degree programmes.