Jimmy Gait to marry a local celeb!

Well, not exactly but being the positive guy he has always been – hence his “make it or make it” project, he could soon be walking down the aisle.

This singer is one of the most loved artistes (and hated too) artistes in the local entertainment scene, both gospel and secular, and not long ago, became a target of trolls after stretching his imaginations too far and releasing an infamous track entitled ‘Yesu Ndiye Sponsor’.

During an interview recently though, the national television crier, noted that now belongs in the past, that he has moved on.

Local publication Mpasho recently had a sit-down with the star in which he was asked questions ranging from career, marriage, to regrets and more.

He also revealed in the interview that he will soon start an NGO saying the organisation will carry out different programmes that will soon be made public.

When asked about his love life, whether he plans on getting married anytime soon, Jimmy Gait answered to the affirmative saying that settling down was definitely on his ‘to do’ list. he revealed that there was this woman he is pursuing.

“Kuna mmoja najaribu kuingiza box. Nikishamuingiza box ndiyo nitasema,” the crooner said.

“Kuna mmoja najaribu kukimbiza. Na ni celeb!” He added.

Poleni those mafisilets that were eyeing Jimmy Gait because this writer has concluded that he is not single. Or can one pursue a girl for marriage if they’re not dating? Ni swali tu..