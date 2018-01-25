VIDEO: Nameless ‘Voloyoom’ aka Volume

Fresh from medical leave, veteran Kenyan singer David Mathenge or just Nameless as his fans have known him for two decades, has a new song by the name ‘Voloyoom’ out, which is colloquial for Volume.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke last year, the ‘Sunshine’ hitmaker suffered a life-threatening ailment that saw fellow musicians rush him to hospital shortly after developing splitting headaches during a meeting.

Well, when the doctors report came, Nameless learnt that he had a blood clot inside his brain but thanks to the quick reaction by the medics, he is now out of danger and is back in business.

‘Voloyoom’ was produced at the Mainswitch studios and the captivating video is courtesy of VJ ONE. And if you are familiar with Nairobi’s entertainment joints, then you’ll notice the visuals were shot at K1 Club House.

The track is a classic feel-good club banger and tells the story of a man struggling to appease his agitated girlfriend after a small tiff in the club and in a bid to calm her down, he asks the DJ, who was just about to shut down his sound to help him out by increasing the volume.

Below read what fans said on YouTube where the video is trending.

Irena Deacon Henriquez: I’m loving the song…always on point. You got me dancing this morning 😊😊😀 #onelove rafiki yangu.

VJ Chris: Mimi kama dj nikigombana na NEEMA SABABU YA KELELE NTASEMA NI NAMELESS ALISEMA NIONGEZE VOLOYOOM TUSHIKWE SOTE AU SIO.

David Karanja: Good music+ good lyrics + good video + mainswitch= NAMELESS BIGTUNE.

Diane Wangeci: Wait a minute, the guy just gave us a “coming soon “😍uncle Monsky you’re just over the top. Kudos.

