Terryanne Chebet to make television comeback

She was sacked by Citizen TV in 2016

Sacked Citizen TV anchor Terryanne Chebet, who was shown the door by the station a little over a year ago, is prepping for a major comeback.

Reports have it that the former anchor who now runs her business which deals in cosmetics, will be hosting a new TV show, an entrepreneurship competition that will air soon.

In a social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Ms Chebet spoke about the upcoming show that will be called GoGettaz Entrepreneurship Contest.

“I think I have missed this TV presenting thing, a bit ) So much fun!!!” She captioned a production photo on Instagram.

The upcoming show to be aired in Kwese TV will mark the first time Terryanne Chebet will be appearing on screen (not counting the interviews) since she Royal Media Service laid her off together with her colleagues in late 2016.

The move by the SK Macharia-owned media house saw Terryanne Chebet and fellow Citizen newscaster Kirigo Ng’arua jobless.

“2017 has been the year of learning, of immense blessings, of giving, and of loving. I thank God, and I thank you who encouraged me, prayed with and were patient with me, as I found my way in this new path in life. Asante. God bless. God wins,” she said in an earlier interview.