Diamond Platnumz Rwandan mpango wa kando spotted wearing his sandals

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz has found himself on the defensive, yet again, after photos went viral on social media allegedly confirming a relationship with a foreign socialite.

The snaps showed the father of three wearing a pair of designer footwear and to the surprise of his hawk-eyed fans, a certain Rwandan lass who he had been accused of sleeping with, was also spotted wearing the same pair.

Going by the name Shaddy Boo, the beautiful Rwandese socialite has been hinting on social media a possible illicit affair with the ever-thirsty artiste.

The photos started circulating on Wednesday, January 24 and as always stirred up the web as fans added one plus one.

Rumour has it, Diamond ate from the hot Rwandan’s honey pot when he toured the neighbouring country for a highly-publicised tour.