Diamond Platnumz Rwandan mpango wa kando spotted wearing his sandals

Footprints everywhere

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Rwandan socialite Shaddy Boo. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz has found himself on the defensive, yet again, after photos went viral on social media allegedly confirming a relationship with a foreign socialite.

The snaps showed the father of three wearing a pair of designer footwear and to the surprise of his hawk-eyed fans, a certain Rwandan lass who he had been accused of sleeping with, was also spotted wearing the same pair.

READ:  Dr Ofweneke leaves Ebru TV
Shaddy Boo_Diamond Platnumz
Socialite Shaddy Boo with Diamond Platnumz in a past photo. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Going by the name Shaddy Boo, the beautiful Rwandese socialite has been hinting on social media a possible illicit affair with the ever-thirsty artiste.

Shaddy Boo
Rwandan socialite Shaddy Boo. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The photos started circulating on Wednesday, January 24 and as always stirred up the web as fans added one plus one.

Shaddy Boo
Shaddy Boo. /INSTAGRAM

Rumour has it, Diamond ate from the hot Rwandan’s honey pot when he toured the neighbouring country for a highly-publicised tour.

READ:  MCA Tricky uploads photo with Mammito sparking pregnancy rumours

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR