You need me to win presidency, Raila Odinga tells DP Ruto

National Super Alliance chief, Raila Odinga, has told Deputy President William Ruto that he needs his support to be President.

Speaking on Thursday, January 25 and without expounding further, the ex Prime Minister told mourners during the burial of Kipkelion East ODM chairman William Koech in Kedowa village, Kericho County, that Ruto will not win the presidency come 2022 if the election system remains the same.

“The political tribulations I went through in 2007, 2013 and 2017 will not help Ruto become President,” Mr Odinga noted.

His remarks comes on the backdrop of his push for what he calls electoral justice and is leading the Opposition to refuse to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as President.

Odinga reiterated during the funeral that Uhuru never won the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, that the head of state knows deep down in his heart that he lost the polls.

In tow were by Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, Kericho ODM secretary Nicholas Tum and Bomet ODM chairman Ronald Ng’eny.

Junet said Kenyans are excited about the swear-in of Raila as the people’s president on Tuesday in Uhuru Park and noted that no amount of threats will stop the exercise.

“He had been jailed for nine years before and this one will not be new to those who support him,” the outspoken legislator said.

Atwoli on the other hand urged President Kenyatta to agree to dialogue with Raila before Tuesday the day Raila is expected to take the oath of office.

“The only thing I’m asking Uhuru and Raila is to meet and dialogue over the stalemate they are locked in to avert a situation similar to the 2007-08 post-election violence,” Atwoli said.