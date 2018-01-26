Why Yvonne Wamalwa family wants law broken for burial

The clan where Yvonne Wamalwa who died on the morning of Thursday, January 25 while receiving treatment in a Nanyuki hospital, comes from, wants her buried next to the grave of her late husband Michael Kijana Wamalwa in Milimani, Kitale.

Wamalwa passed on in August 23, 2003 while still serving as Vice President under former President Mwai Kibaki and belonged to the baengele clan which accorded him a send off according to its customs.

Speaking to journalists at late Wamalwa’s Milimani home, Simiyu Makeche, an in-law of the late Yvonne, said the late VP was buried in the home situated in an area where burial is restricted after Kitale County Council allowed it.

“It is sad we have lost one of our family members but the urgent request to the county government of Trans Nzoia is that they allow us to bury Yvonne next to her husband’s grave. It is what the clan’s customs direct but we need permission from the administration,” Mr Simiyu noted.

Simiyu went on to add that besides the late Wamalwa being a prominent figure, Yvonne too served the country diligently in different capacities and enhanced the legacy of her husband.

“Burying her next to her husband will be a befitting sendoff for her, we hope the county heeds our plea and bends the rules a little bit just for this case,” he noted.

Yvonne has been ailing for a while but her condition worsened in the last six months which prevented her from acting on her appointment to serve in Kenya’s Embassy in Tanzania.

Before her passing, Yvonne served as deputy high commissioner in Kenya’s Embassy in Australia and as an attaché at the National Assembly.

More recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta had appointed her as an attaché in the Kenyan embassy in Tanzania but she did not report to work because of ill health.

The deceased leaves behind two children – Derric Mboya and Michelle Chichi.