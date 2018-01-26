Yvonne Wamalwa: Family abandons chopper plans last minute, use normal hearse

On Thursday, January the 25th, former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa’s widow -Yvonne Wamalwa- died in Nanyuki after a long illness.

Soon after her demise, her family said they were making plans for her body to be airlifted to Nairobi for preservation at the Lee Funeral Home only for it to arrive hours later in an ordinary hearse.

Zipo.co.ke has now established that Yvonne’s family settled on road transportation as opposed to air because it would cut down on time.

The Nation reports that Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu said the earlier plans would have taken a longer time.

“We are assisting the family to transfer the body to Nairobi. We abandoned earlier plans because the arrangements would have taken long and by road it would take only about two hours,” the publication quoted the police boss.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Yvonne has been ailing for long and was living with her sister in Nanyuki as she received treatment at the Outspan Hospital in the neighbouring Nyeri County.

Speaking to journalists at the Nanyuki Cottage Hospital where the deceased’s body lay following her death, Stephanie Muite, said her sister’s health took a turn for the worse and she died minutes after being admitted in the hospital.

“We stayed with Yvonne at my home in Ichuga village since October 2016 and she used to go to Outspan Hospital in Nyeri town for treatment. This morning her condition worsened and she died at Nanyuki Cottage,” Ms Muite noted.

Meanwhile, the Baengele community is pleading with Trans Nzoia county government to allow them bury Yvonne next to her husband’s grave at his Milimani home which is a restricted area. Back in 2003, Kitale County Council gave special permissions for the late Michael Wamalwa Kijana to be laid to rest at the home.