Yvonne Wamalwa lived with sister before her death

She has been remembered as a dedicated worker

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of the late Kijana Wamalwa who served as President Mwai Kibaki’s vice until his death in 2003, has been eulogised as a passionate, committed and outstanding woman.

Yvonne passed on yesterday in the morning in Nanyuki where she has been living with her sister in Ichuga village, following a long illness.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led high-profile personalities in mourning Yvonne saying she served the country with dedication and commitment.

“The passing of Yvonne has robbed us of a selfless leader who was a role model in her community and in the nation. Hers was servant leadership,” the head of state said, adding: “As an ambassador, it was always about the interests of Kenya. She served with the distinction the country needed.”

According to her sister Stephanie Muite, Yvonne had been living with her since October 2017 and had been receiving medication at Outspan Hospital in Nyeri town.

Ms Muite spoke at the Nanyuki police station where she had gone to seek escort to transfer the body to the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

DP William Ruto noted Yvonne served her country “with passion, commitment and dedication” in the Foreign Affairs ministry, and during her stint in the United Nations and later as an attache in Australia.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka described her as a strong woman and that the country has lost a patriot, a mother and a role model.

“Yvonne did not allow her widowhood to define her. Instead, it gave her the drive and passion to serve, affording her immense growth in her newfound career,” he said.

“She will be greatly missed by her family, colleagues, friends and the international community. May God rest her soul in eternal peace and grant comfort to her family during this trying moment.” Mr Lusaka added.

In a lengthy social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Foreign affairs CS Amina Mohamed said Yvonne was a consummate diplomat, an expert negotiator, and a well-spoken and passionate patriot.

Until her demise, Yvonne was the deputy director in the Foreign Affairs ministry’s Asia and Australasia Directorate.

She and the late Wamalwa tied the knot in 2003 and was the second born in a family of four — three girls and a boy.

Yvonne attended City Primary School, Nairobi, and Cardinal Otunga Girls’ High School, Bungoma before proceeding to the Kenya Polytechnic and later West London College where she studied Hotel Management and Tourism and graduated in 1994.