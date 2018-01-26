President Uhuru Kenyatta Cabinet vacuum breaks record

Why is it taking so long?

It’s official! President Uhuru Kenyatta’s delay to name a full Cabinet and have it sworn in is the longest by any head of state in Kenya.

58 days after he was sworn in for his second and last term, the President has kept the country waiting in as far as his ministers are concerned.

It is the longest delay, beating President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s previous record by eight days.

Following the Kofi Annan deal, a 44-person Grand Coalition Cabinet was named on April 18, 2008, nearly two months after the February 28, 2008 truce that ended the two-plus months of post-election violence.

Save for six people; four of whom have been retained from the previous Cabinet and two newcomers, Kenyans have been kept guessing who the new faces will make it to the coveted positions.

“I think the delay has been informed by an attempt at being inclusive, and the realisation that Kenya is bigger than just filling some Cabinet positions,” a senior official of Kanu which sealed a deal with Mr Kenyatta prior to the August 8 general election, and was promised some Cabinet positions, said as quoted in the Nation.

Back in 2013, President Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, named his Cabinet exactly two weeks after he was sworn in. The 16 CSs, a record low, were vetted and approved by Parliament and took the oath of office on his 34th day in office.